06/07/2019 - 15:41 BST

Suggestions Aston Villa Close To Signing Centre-Back Played Down

 




Aston Villa are not close to signing former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill on a free transfer for the upcoming season, according to the Birmingham Mail.

The 33-year-old has been linked with several clubs during the ongoing summer transfer window, after leaving Chelsea and becoming a free agent.  


 



Aston Villa have been linked with holding an interest in securing a deal for him, while there was also talk of a switch to Italy with Inter under former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Despite the talk of interest from newly-promoted Villa, it is now claimed the club are not close to signing Cahill on a free transfer this summer.
 


And although he could become a valuable addition to the first team set-up at Villa Park, it is believed that a move remains unlikely.



As such, it remains to be seen whether Cahill attracts further interest from elsewhere ahead of the upcoming season.

The Englishman made just two appearances off the bench in the Premier League for Chelsea last term.
 


However, he has a wealth of experience in the top flight, after making well over 300 appearances so far in his playing career.

Cahill won eight major trophies, including the Champions League, during his seven-year long association with Chelsea.   
 