06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/07/2019 - 21:20 BST

Toulouse Priced Out of Chase For 19-Year-Old, Liverpool and Galatasaray Still In Mix

 




Toulouse have been priced out of a swoop for Paris FC attacker Silas Wamangituka, but Liverpool and Galatasaray remain amongst the clubs still in the hunt.

The Paris FC star was identified by Toulouse at the start of the transfer window as a priority signing.


 



They made an offer for Wamangituka in June, which Paris FC turned down.

Now, according to French daily Le Parisien, Toulouse have dropped their interest in the attacker due to Paris FC's valuation of Wamangituka, which is a minimum of €6m.
 


While Toulouse have now bowed out of the chase, a host of other clubs remain keen on landing the highly-rated teenager.



Liverpool, Galatasaray, Benfica, Club Brugge, Nantes, Nice and Lille are all still in the mix for Wamangituka.

The 19-year-old attacker found the back of the net eleven times in 32 Ligue 2 games for Paris FC last season.
 


Paris FC have Wamangituka locked down on a contract running until the summer of 2021.

They are willing to sell the Kinshasa-born goalscorer, but only on their terms, which Toulouse are not now willing to meet.
 