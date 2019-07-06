XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/07/2019 - 15:34 BST

Valencia Not Waving White Flag In Fight With West Ham For Maxi Gomez

 




Valencia have not thrown in the towel in the race to sign Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez despite West Ham making considerable progress in negotiations for the striker.

The Spanish giants have an agreement in place with Celta Vigo to sign the striker and earlier this week he seemed destined for a move to the Mestalla this summer.  


 



But West Ham flew in a delegation to Spain on Thursday evening to hijack Gomez’s move to Valencia and have remained doggedly persistent in trying to sign him.

They have agreed to meet his buy-out clause and have offered a more lucrative contract to the player to financially outmuscle Valencia out of the race.
 


But according to Valencia-based Super Deporte, the Spanish giants are not out of the race yet and are determined to try until the last minute to get their hands on Gomez.



Despite claims of the striker preferring a move to England, Valencia believe that the 22-year-old has not changed his mind about joining them in the summer.

His agent has reportedly demanded more money from Valencia following West Ham’s intervention, but the club are counting on the player’s desire to play in the Champions League.
 


They are aware that they cannot compete financially with West Ham but are determined to fight it out to get Gomez to the Mestalla ahead of the new season.   
 