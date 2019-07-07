Aston Villa Not Keen On Meeting Tyrone Mings’ Asking Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa not keen on meeting the asking price set by Bournemouth for Tyrone Mings, according to the Sun.



The Englishman impressed during his six-month loan stint at Aston Villa after joining in January, after being deemed surplus to requirements at Bournemouth.













Mings went on to make 18 appearances for Villa in the Championship, as he helped the team clinch promotion back to the Premier League by winning the playoffs.



And following their return to the top flight, Aston Villa have been linked with wanting to sign Mings on a permanent deal for the upcoming season.





However, it is now claimed the club are not keen on meeting the £25m fee set by Bournemouth in exchange for Mings’ services.







Aston Villa are also believed to be attracted by the possibility of bolstering their defence with the signing of Gary Cahill on a free transfer.



The former Chelsea captain has yet to find a new club, after leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of last season.





Dean Smith has strengthened his side with the additions of Wesley and Matt Targett, while they have also completed a permanent swoop for Anwar El Ghazi, who was on loan from Lille last season.



Aston Villa mark their return to the Premier League with an away trip to Tottenham Hotspur on 10th August.

