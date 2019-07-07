XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/07/2019 - 14:13 BST

Aston Villa Not Keen On Meeting Tyrone Mings’ Asking Price

 




Aston Villa not keen on meeting the asking price set by Bournemouth for Tyrone Mings, according to the Sun.

The Englishman impressed during his six-month loan stint at Aston Villa after joining in January, after being deemed surplus to requirements at Bournemouth.  


 



Mings went on to make 18 appearances for Villa in the Championship, as he helped the team clinch promotion back to the Premier League by winning the playoffs.

And following their return to the top flight, Aston Villa have been linked with wanting to sign Mings on a permanent deal for the upcoming season.
 


However, it is now claimed the club are not keen on meeting the £25m fee set by Bournemouth in exchange for Mings’ services.



Aston Villa are also believed to be attracted by the possibility of bolstering their defence with the signing of Gary Cahill on a free transfer.

The former Chelsea captain has yet to find a new club, after leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of last season.
 


Dean Smith has strengthened his side with the additions of Wesley and Matt Targett, while they have also completed a permanent swoop for Anwar El Ghazi, who was on loan from Lille last season.

Aston Villa mark their return to the Premier League with an away trip to Tottenham Hotspur on 10th August.   
 