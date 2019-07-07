Atletico Madrid and Man Utd Register Interest In Everton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid and Manchester United have touched with the representatives of Ajax winger David Neres, who has been linked with Everton this summer.



Neres went into the summer on the back of a good season at Ajax, where he scored 12 goals and provided 15 assists in all competitions.













The winger is currently with the Brazil squad in the Copa America and Ajax have been reluctant hold any discussions for his transfer before the end of the tournament, with the final scheduled for today.



Bayern Munich have been in contact with his agents as part of their plans to recruit a new winger and it has been claimed two super powers of European football have also registered an interest in the Everton target.





According to Sky Deutschland, Neres’ representatives have been contacted by Manchester United and Atletico Madrid for a proposed transfer this summer.







The two clubs have expressed their interest in him to his agents and are keen to probe the possibility of signing the 22-year-old winger ahead of the new season.



Ajax will sell Neres, but only for the right price.





Everton look set to face fierce competition if they push ahead to try and sign Neres.



The winger's future is expected to move closer to being decided once he heads off on holiday after the Copa America concludes today.



