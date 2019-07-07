XRegister
07/07/2019 - 21:45 BST

Claim From Italy: Arsenal Target William Saliba Would Accept Roma Move

 




Arsenal target William Saliba would accept a move to Roma and the Italian Serie A giants are interested in the centre-back, it has been claimed in Italy.

Unai Emery's Arsenal have been locked in talks with Saint-Etienne to agree a deal for Saliba and they are closing in on the young Frenchman.


 



Roma however are alive to Saliba's potential and have begun to show interest, but it remains to be seen if it is too little, too late.

According to Italian outlet LAROMA24.IT, Saliba is under consideration by Roma, with the club's first contact with the player's entourage dating back around three months.

 


It is claimed that Saliba would happily accept a move to Roma, but Arsenal are at present not letting up in their pursuit of the defender.



The Gunners are desperate to land Saliba, while Roma also know signing the 18-year-old would be an expensive operation, coming in at €30m.

Saint-Etienne are also demanding that Saliba is loaned back for the 2019/20 campaign.
 


Arsenal appear to still be in pole position for Saliba, but in addition to Roma, Wolves have also shown an interest in the centre-back.
 