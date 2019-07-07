Club Brugge Closing In On Crystal Palace and Southampton Linked Attacker, Medical Monday

Follow @insidefutbol





Club Brugge are closing in on highly-rated Serie B forward David Okereke, who has been linked with a host of clubs, including Southampton and Crystal Palace.



Scouts flocked to take in Okereke's performances for Spezia in Serie B last season and he has done enough to earn a summer move.













Club Brugge have acted decisively to put themselves in pole position to snap up the forward and, according to Sky Italia, have reached an agreement on a fee of €10m plus bonuses.



The Belgian giants are finalising the remaining details of the deal and Okereke is tipped to fly to Belgium on Monday to undergo his medical.



He has attracted strong interest from the Premier League, with Crystal Palace and West Ham interested, while Southampton have also been linked.







However, it appears the next step for Okereke will be to play his football in Belgium.



The 21-year-old made 31 appearances in Serie B for Spezia last term and scored ten goals, while providing 12 assists.





Spezia added the Nigerian to the youth ranks in 2016 and he progressed to the senior side the same year.



Okereke has been capped by Nigeria at Under-23 level.

