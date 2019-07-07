XRegister
07/07/2019 - 13:03 BST

Crystal Palace Closing In On Deal To Sign 27-Year-Old

 




Crystal Palace are close to reaching an agreement with Swansea City to land Jordan Ayew, according to the BBC.

The 27-year-old made the switch to Roy Hodgson's Palace on a season-long deal last summer, following Swansea’s relegation.  


 



Ayew went on to make 25 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles and Crystal Palace have firmed up their interest in snapping him up on a permanent deal in recent weeks.

It is now claimed that Crystal Palace are closing in on an agreement with Swansea over the permanent transfer of Ayew.
 


The Eagles are believed to be ready to pay Swansea a fee in the region of £2.5m plus add-ons in exchange for the services of Ayew this summer.



However, the deal could be delayed due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with Ghana.

Ayew has earned 53 caps at senior level for Ghana.
 


Swansea have already suffered key departures this summer, with highly-rated Daniel James and manager Graham Potter leaving for Manchester United and Brighton, respectively.

They finished 10th in the Championship last season.   
 