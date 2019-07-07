Joe Aribo Starts – Rangers Team vs Oxford United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Oxford United

Competition: Club Friendly

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Oxford United to Ibrox for a friendly clash this afternoon.



Steven Gerrard's side are due to jump into Europa League qualifying action next week and will be keen to use the clash against the U's to fine tune their plans.











Gerrard uses the occasion to blood a number of signings Rangers have made this summer.



Between the sticks, Jak Alnwick slots in as goalkeeper, while at the back, Matt Polster and Andy Halliday operate as full-backs. Nikola Katic and George Edmundson form the centre-back pairing.





In midfield, Greg Docherty plays, while Glen Kamara is also included. Daniel Candeias, Joe Aribo and Jake Hastie also start. Up top, Greg Stewart is selected by Gerrard.







If Rangers want to shake things up they have a bench full of options, including Sheyi Ojo and Steven Davis.





Rangers Team vs Oxford United



Alnwick, Polster, Katic, Edmundson, Halliday, Docherty, Kamara, Aribo, Candeias, Stewart, Hastie



Substitutes: Foderingham, Tavernier, Goldson, Mayo, Barisic, Jack, Davis, Barjonas, Ojo, Defoe, Jones, McPake

