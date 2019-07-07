XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/07/2019 - 14:18 BST

Joe Aribo Starts – Rangers Team vs Oxford United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Oxford United
Competition: Club Friendly
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Rangers have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Oxford United to Ibrox for a friendly clash this afternoon. 

Steven Gerrard's side are due to jump into Europa League qualifying action next week and will be keen to use the clash against the U's to fine tune their plans.  

 



Gerrard uses the occasion to blood a number of signings Rangers have made this summer.

Between the sticks, Jak Alnwick slots in as goalkeeper, while at the back, Matt Polster and Andy Halliday operate as full-backs. Nikola Katic and George Edmundson form the centre-back pairing. 
 


In midfield, Greg Docherty plays, while Glen Kamara is also included. Daniel Candeias, Joe Aribo and Jake Hastie also start. Up top, Greg Stewart is selected by Gerrard.



If Rangers want to shake things up they have a bench full of options, including Sheyi Ojo and Steven Davis.
 


Rangers Team vs Oxford United

Alnwick, Polster, Katic, Edmundson, Halliday, Docherty, Kamara, Aribo, Candeias, Stewart, Hastie

Substitutes: Foderingham, Tavernier, Goldson, Mayo, Barisic, Jack, Davis, Barjonas, Ojo, Defoe, Jones, McPake
 