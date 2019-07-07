Leeds United Make Checks For 25-Year-Old Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are making checks on the availability of Stoke City's Ryan Woods as they plan for potential life without Kalvin Phillips, according to the Sun.



23-year-old Phillips earned plaudits for his impressive performances with Leeds last season, where he notched up 46 appearances in all competitions.













Despite being an integral member of the Marcelo Bielsa regime at Elland Road, Phillips has been the subject of interest from elsewhere during the ongoing summer transfer window.



Aston Villa have been linked with wanting to sign him ahead of their return to the Premier League, while Leeds are eyeing finalising a new deal to fend off interest from potential suitors.





Leeds have not shown signs of wanting to sell Phillips, but they are making plans in the event he does go.







The Yorkshire giants are making checks on Woods' situation at Stoke, as they see the 25-year-old as the right replacement for Phillips.



Aston Villa are prepared to offer £20m for Phillips, but Leeds are believed to be holding out for a fee in the region of £30m to cash in on the midfielder.





As such, it remains to be seen whether both teams can reach an agreement for the permanent transfer of Phillips.



The Leeds academy graduate has a contract that runs until 2021.

