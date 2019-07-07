XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/07/2019 - 20:27 BST

Maxi Gomez’s Valencia Desire Stopping West Ham Completing Signing

 




Maxi Gomez wants to join Valencia and not West Ham United, with the player's desire at present being the only thing stopping the Hammers from closing the deal.

West Ham are willing to meet the €50m release clause in Gomez's Celta Vigo contract and have been working hard to persuade the striker that moving to the London Stadium is the better option.


 



They have not yet succeeded as, according to Spanish radio station Cadena SER Valencia, Gomez wants to move to the Mestalla.

His desire is to join Valencia, even though it would mean earning less money than would be the case at West Ham.

 


It is claimed Gomez's desire to join Valencia is the only thing preventing West Ham from doing the deal to sign him from Celta Vigo.



Celta Vigo also continue to want to sign Valencia's Santi Mina.

While West Ham are willing to meet Gomez's release clause, it has been suggested that the Premier League side would like to pay the sum via instalments.
 


La Liga rules dictate that for a release clause to be triggered the full sum must be delivered to La Liga headquarters.
 