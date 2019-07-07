Neil Redfearn Excited About Young Newcastle Talents, Former Team-mate Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn's former Barnsley team-mate Adie Moses has revealed that the Newcastle United Under-23 manager believes that there are a number of exciting players in the reserves at St James' Park, with the ex-Leeds United boss encouraged by the youngsters.



After working as an assistant coach last season, Redfearn was promoted to the post of head coach of the Under-23s last month.













And Moses, who played with Redfearn at Barnsley from 1993 to 1998, insists that he has been told by the 54-year-old that there are some very good young players in the ranks at St James' Park.



Moses explained that Redfearn told him that a few players from the Newcastle Under-23 team would walk straight into the current Barnsley team and start banging in goals.





And that is taking into consideration Barnsley's elevated stature, with the team just being promoted to the Championship at the end of last season.







"He [Redfearn] was telling me about some of the young lads that are coming through, which are some great players", Moses told Chronicle Live.



"He picked one or two out already for me. Sometimes they need a chance.





"We always use Barnsley as an example. Barnsley had a great season and got promoted and are in the Championship this season.



"Redders said, 'There's a couple of lads that would walk into that Barnsley team and bang the goals in. Them young lads are looking for experience'.



"He's already looked at some of those lads and said, 'There's great potential there.'



"The club and the talent that they've got there, he's really excited to be working there. "



Redfearn is currently filling in as caretaker manager at Newcastle following the departure of Rafael Benitez and could be in line for the role on an interim basis if he impresses over pre-season and the Magpies do not settle on an outside appointment.

