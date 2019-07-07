XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/07/2019 - 23:05 BST

Neil Redfearn Excited About Young Newcastle Talents, Former Team-mate Says

 




Neil Redfearn's former Barnsley team-mate Adie Moses has revealed that the Newcastle United Under-23 manager believes that there are a number of exciting players in the reserves at St James' Park, with the ex-Leeds United boss encouraged by the youngsters.

After working as an assistant coach last season, Redfearn was promoted to the post of head coach of the Under-23s last month.


 



And Moses, who played with Redfearn at Barnsley from 1993 to 1998, insists that he has been told by the 54-year-old that there are some very good young players in the ranks at St James' Park.

Moses explained that Redfearn told him that a few players from the Newcastle Under-23 team would walk straight into the current Barnsley team and start banging in goals.
 


And that is taking into consideration Barnsley's elevated stature, with the team just being promoted to the Championship at the end of last season.



"He [Redfearn] was telling me about some of the young lads that are coming through, which are some great players", Moses told Chronicle Live.

"He picked one or two out already for me. Sometimes they need a chance.
 


"We always use Barnsley as an example. Barnsley had a great season and got promoted and are in the Championship this season.

"Redders said, 'There's a couple of lads that would walk into that Barnsley team and bang the goals in. Them young lads are looking for experience'.

"He's already looked at some of those lads and said, 'There's great potential there.'

"The club and the talent that they've got there, he's really excited to be working there. "

Redfearn is currently filling in as caretaker manager at Newcastle following the departure of Rafael Benitez and could be in line for the role on an interim basis if he impresses over pre-season and the Magpies do not settle on an outside appointment.   
 