Newcastle United Hold Interest In Teen Talent

Newcastle United are eyeing snapping up young shot-stopper Jon McCracken from newly-promoted Norwich City, according to the Sun.



The Magpies are aiming to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season and have raised funds after the sale of Ayoze Perez to Leicester City.













Despite not appointing a successor to Rafael Benitez yet, Newcastle have been linked with a number of potential candidates to bolster their ranks in goal this summer.



Kevin Trapp was linked with a move to Tyneside, while they have also been linked with wanting to make an offer for Thomas Strakosha at Lazio.





And it is now claimed the Premier League outfit have zeroed in on another goalkeeper during the ongoing summer transfer window.







Newcastle are believed to be interested in launching a swoop to snare McCracken away from Carrow Road in the coming weeks.



The 19-year-old Scottish shot-stopper was a regular for the Canaries at youth level last season, but the loan signing of Ralf Fahrmann from Schalke has proved to be a stumbling block between him and senior football.





As such, the Magpies could capitalise and make an attempt to lure him to St James’ Park during the close season.



McCracken has represented Scotland across various age groups.

