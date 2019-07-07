XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/07/2019 - 14:10 BST

Newcastle United Hold Interest In Teen Talent

 




Newcastle United are eyeing snapping up young shot-stopper Jon McCracken from newly-promoted Norwich City, according to the Sun.

The Magpies are aiming to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season and have raised funds after the sale of Ayoze Perez to Leicester City.  


 



Despite not appointing a successor to Rafael Benitez yet, Newcastle have been linked with a number of potential candidates to bolster their ranks in goal this summer.

Kevin Trapp was linked with a move to Tyneside, while they have also been linked with wanting to make an offer for Thomas Strakosha at Lazio.
 


And it is now claimed the Premier League outfit have zeroed in on another goalkeeper during the ongoing summer transfer window.



Newcastle are believed to be interested in launching a swoop to snare McCracken away from Carrow Road in the coming weeks.

The 19-year-old Scottish shot-stopper was a regular for the Canaries at youth level last season, but the loan signing of Ralf Fahrmann from Schalke has proved to be a stumbling block between him and senior football.
 


As such, the Magpies could capitalise and make an attempt to lure him to St James’ Park during the close season.

McCracken has represented Scotland across various age groups.   
 