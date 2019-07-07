No Progress – Aston Villa On Hold Over Swoop For Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa have paused their efforts to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United due to the fee being asked for the midfielder.



Boss Dean Smith has identified Phillips as a key target after seeing him at close quarters last season in the Championship for Marcelo Bielsa's side.













Leeds though will not sell easily and though Aston Villa are willing to pay as much as £20m for Phillips, it has been claimed the Whites value him at £30m.



According to the Daily Telegraph, concerns over the fee means talks over signing Phillips have now ground to a halt at Villa Park.





Phillips has yet to shown any sign of wanting to quit Leeds or being willing to push for a move to Aston Villa.







And with the midfielder deemed essential by Leeds boss Bielsa, the Whites may not soften their stance.



The ball could be firmly in Aston Villa's court to try their luck with another offer for Phillips and see if it focuses minds at Elland Road.





Leeds have already sold Jack Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur though, for around £10m, and are due to earn another £5.5m by selling Pontus Jansson to Brentford.

