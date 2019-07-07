XRegister
06 October 2018

07/07/2019 - 12:03 BST

Rangers Interest In Leeds United Striker Genuine

 




Rangers have genuine interest in Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe, according to BBC Radio Leeds.

Steven Gerrard's Scottish giants have been linked with a potential £5m bid to take the Leeds hitman north of the border.


 



The Gers are making plans in the event that striker Alfredo Morelos moves on this summer and it has been claimed if the Colombian does go then they will swoop for Roofe in a £5m deal.

It has now been claimed that Rangers' interest in Roofe is genuine and more than simply paper talk.
 


Whether Leeds would be willing to let Roofe go however remains to be seen.



The striker was a key man under Marcelo Bielsa last season as Leeds went close to winning promotion to the Premier League.

Roofe hit the back of the net on 14 occasions in the Championship for Leeds last term.
 


Leeds have though yet to secure Roofe on a new contract, with the 26-year-old having entered the last year of his Elland Road deal.

The Whites snapped Roofe up from Oxford United following a prolific spell in League Two.
 