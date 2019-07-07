Source Close To Leeds United Comments On Kemar Roofe Rangers Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have had no approaches for Rangers target Kemar Roofe yet this summer, a source close to the club has revealed, while also weighing in on the speculation.



Roofe is entering the final year of his contract at Leeds and scored 14 times for the club in the Championship last season as he earned plaudits for his performances.













Rangers have been linked with readying a £5m swoop for Roofe in the event they lose the services of hitman Alfredo Morelos.



Leeds though are sceptical over the interest and, according to Sky Sports News' Jim White, a source close to the club says the speculation is down to "agent talk".



The club have also had no approaches yet for Roofe, the source insists.







Leeds are facing a summer of change and influential centre-back Pontus Jansson is due to be sold to Brentford soon.



They are also under pressure over midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who is wanted by Premier League side Aston Villa.





Losing Roofe would be a big blow and the club may need to make the striker a lucrative contract offer to avoid his departure.



If Roofe does not pen a new deal at Elland Road, Leeds would be placed in a difficult position if bids arrive.

