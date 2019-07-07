XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/07/2019 - 13:10 BST

Source Close To Leeds United Comments On Kemar Roofe Rangers Link

 




Leeds United have had no approaches for Rangers target Kemar Roofe yet this summer, a source close to the club has revealed, while also weighing in on the speculation.

Roofe is entering the final year of his contract at Leeds and scored 14 times for the club in the Championship last season as he earned plaudits for his performances.


 



Rangers have been linked with readying a £5m swoop for Roofe in the event they lose the services of hitman Alfredo Morelos.

Leeds though are sceptical over the interest and, according to Sky Sports News' Jim White, a source close to the club says the speculation is down to "agent talk".

 


The club have also had no approaches yet for Roofe, the source insists.



Leeds are facing a summer of change and influential centre-back Pontus Jansson is due to be sold to Brentford soon.

They are also under pressure over midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who is wanted by Premier League side Aston Villa.
 


Losing Roofe would be a big blow and the club may need to make the striker a lucrative contract offer to avoid his departure.

If Roofe does not pen a new deal at Elland Road, Leeds would be placed in a difficult position if bids arrive.
 