This Will Improve Jordan Jones At Rangers – TNS Star

The New Saints midfielder Jon Routledge believes that new Rangers signing Jordan Jones will benefit from having experienced players such as Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis around him, both of whom the 29-year-old feels, will help to enhance his game further.



The Welsh Premier League side were involved in a behind closed doors friendly with the Scottish giants on Tuesday as the Gers continue with their preparation for the Europa League qualifying rounds.













The former Wigan Athletic and Hamilton Academial player was involved in the match and was impressed with what he saw from Rangers new boy Jones.



Routledge believes that though Jones is in the early stages of his career at Ibrox, he has the potential to improve and become an even better player.





The former Liverpool youth player also took time to stress the importance of Defoe and Davis, insisting that just being around such experienced professionals will help Jones improve his game further.







“It is very early days but Jones has the makings of being a really good player. He is capable of progressing his career at Rangers", Routledge was quoted as saying by Belfast Live.



“Just being in and around experienced pros like Defoe and Steve Davis can help enhance his game further.





“Jones will thrive under the pressure and will gradually improve because he will be playing alongside better players at Rangers."



Jones joined Rangers from Kilmarnock this summer, after the Gers agreed a pre-contractual deal for him earlier this year.

