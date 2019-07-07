XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/07/2019 - 18:20 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Just Step Away From Landing Manchester United Target Dani Olmo

 




Tottenham Hotspur are close to wrapping up the arrival of Manchester United target Dani Olmo.

Following two transfer windows of inactivity, Tottenham are swinging into action this summer as they look to back manager Mauricio Pochettino.


 



They have snapped up winger Jack Clarke and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, while negotiations continue for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Spurs are also on the hunt for Dinamo Zagreb and Spain Under-21 winger Olmo, a player who has been linked with Premier League rivals Manchester United.

 


Now Spurs are just one step away from wrapping up a €25m swoop for Olmo, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.



Olmo opted to leave Barcelona in 2014 to break through to senior football at Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb.

He has shone in Croatia, while he also caught the eye at the recent European Under-21 Championship in Italy this summer.
 


Landing Olmo would be a coup for Spurs and a further sign of intent in this summer's transfer window.
 