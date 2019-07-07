XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/07/2019 - 12:22 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Prepare Lucrative Contract For Giovani Lo Celso

 




Giovani Lo Celso is being offered a lucrative contract to swap Real Betis for Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Argentine is wanted by the north London club and Tottenham have recently lodged an increased bid for him, raising their offer to €68m; Betis have been looking for €75m.


 



Lo Celso is now set to go on holiday as he waits for Betis and Tottenham to reach an agreement, and if they do a lucrative contract awaits for the midfielder.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham have prepared a contract for Lo Celso which will see him earn £150,000 per week.
 


It is an amount that is much higher than he currently takes home at Betis.



Super agent Pini Zahavi and his agency are working on the deal and trying to bring Tottenham and Betis together.

With Lo Celso willing to move to Tottenham, the Premier League club desperate to sign him and Betis ready to sell for the right price, the parts appear to be in place for the transfer machine to move through to a conclusion.
 


Lo Celso, who has been in action at this summer's Copa America tournament, only joined Betis on a permanent basis this summer after impressing on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain.
 