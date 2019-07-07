Trust In The Club, Former Leeds United Star Tells Fans Amid Controversial Transfer Business

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has urged fans to trust Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani and head coach Marcelo Bielsa.



The Whites have started to shift players out and sold young prospects Aapo Halme and Mallik Wilks to fellow Championship side Barnsley last week.













Leeds are also set to sell fan favourite Pontus Jansson to another Championship team in the shape of Brentford and some supporters have been angered.



Whelan though insists that fans must trust Radrizzani and Bielsa, and pointed to the addition of winger Helder Costa from Wolves recently as a good piece of business.





Responding to a fan on Twitter, Whelan wrote: "I know it’s frustrating but we must trust the process, the chairman, the manager, and the club.







"We have Costa, which is a great addition, and [defender Ben] White highly rated and I’m sure there are other signings in the waiting, trust LUFC."



Radrizzani warned before the summer that Leeds could face a tough transfer window through failing to win promotion last term.





Leeds recently sold winger Jack Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur, but managed to negotiate a deal to take him straight back on loan.



The club are continuing to push ahead with their transfer plans ahead of a pre-season trip to Australia.

