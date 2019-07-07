Tyrone Mings To Travel After Aston Villa Agree Fee With Bournemouth

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa have agreed a fee of £20m with Bournemouth for Tyrone Mings and the deal could be completed in the next 24 hours, according to Sky Sports News.



Mings impressed on loan at Villa Park last season and boss Dean Smith has been keen to take him back to the Midlands.













Aston Villa had been reluctant to meet Bournemouth's asking price for the defender, but it appears a deal has now been thrashed out between the two clubs.



The deal should also go through quickly as he is unlikely to require a full medical.







Mings is set to travel to Birmingham this evening, when Aston Villa will look to rush through the transfer.

