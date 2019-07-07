XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/07/2019 - 16:21 BST

Tyrone Mings To Travel After Aston Villa Agree Fee With Bournemouth

 




Aston Villa have agreed a fee of £20m with Bournemouth for Tyrone Mings and the deal could be completed in the next 24 hours, according to Sky Sports News.

Mings impressed on loan at Villa Park last season and boss Dean Smith has been keen to take him back to the Midlands.


 



Aston Villa had been reluctant to meet Bournemouth's asking price for the defender, but it appears a deal has now been thrashed out between the two clubs.

The Premier League new boys will pay £20m to take Mings to Villa Park.

 


The deal should also go through quickly as he is unlikely to require a full medical.



With Mings having been on loan at Villa Park last term, it is claimed the club will likely not have to put him through the rigours of a full medical check.

As such, Aston Villa are expected to wrap up the deal within the next 24 hours.
 


Mings is set to travel to Birmingham this evening, when Aston Villa will look to rush through the transfer.
 