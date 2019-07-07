West Ham Only Proposing To Pay Maxi Gomez Release Clause In Instalments, Talks Continue

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have offered to pay the release clause for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, but are proposing to pay the sum in instalments, according to Sky Sports News.



The Hammers are looking to land the Uruguay international and have been locked in a transfer battle with Valencia for his signature.













A delegation from West Ham appear to have turned the race in their favour, but there is work to do, not least on paying Gomez's release clause.



West Ham are ready to pay the €50m clause, but La Liga rules state the sum must be deposited in full at La Liga headquarters to trigger it.



However, the Hammers are proposing to pay the €50m clause in instalments.







In an effort to find a solution, talks are continuing over the payment structure which will be used in the transfer.



Gomez had looked to be on his way to Valencia, but West Ham are working hard to make sure he ends up at the London Stadium this summer.





The Hammers are set to sell Marko Arnautovic to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG, with the Austrian desperate to make the move east.

