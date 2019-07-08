100% This Is Why – Jordan Rossiter Explains Fleetwood Town Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has revealed why he decided to join Fleetwood Town on a season-long deal this summer.



The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan in England with Bury in League Two and enjoyed regular first team football.













However, Rossiter was again deemed surplus to requirements at Ibrox and has secured a season-long deal to Fleetwood Town in League One.



And following his switch to Highbury, the midfielder has revealed why he decided to join Fleetwood Town during the ongoing summer transfer window.





The Gers star admitted the club’s ambition matches his level and stressed that it was a huge factor behind his decision to join them.







Rossiter also added that Fleetwood Town have shown real intent with their signings ahead of the upcoming season.



“Yes, 100 per cent [I decided to join the club because they match my level of ambition]”, Rossiter told the club’s official website.





“Obviously the gaffer is massively ambitious and I think the club is ambitious as well.



"I come here and the facilities are unbelievable.



“And with the signings the club have made in this transfer window, it’s an ambitious club and it’s showing real intent.”



Rossiter, who is a product of the academy at Anfield, joined Rangers from Liverpool in the summer of 2016.

