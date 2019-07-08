XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/07/2019 - 14:43 BST

100% This Is Why – Jordan Rossiter Explains Fleetwood Town Loan

 




Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has revealed why he decided to join Fleetwood Town on a season-long deal this summer.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan in England with Bury in League Two and enjoyed regular first team football.  


 



However, Rossiter was again deemed surplus to requirements at Ibrox and has secured a season-long deal to Fleetwood Town in League One.

And following his switch to Highbury, the midfielder has revealed why he decided to join Fleetwood Town during the ongoing summer transfer window.
 


The Gers star admitted the club’s ambition matches his level and stressed that it was a huge factor behind his decision to join them.



Rossiter also added that Fleetwood Town have shown real intent with their signings ahead of the upcoming season.

“Yes, 100 per cent [I decided to join the club because they match my level of ambition]”, Rossiter told the club’s official website.
 


“Obviously the gaffer is massively ambitious and I think the club is ambitious as well.

"I come here and the facilities are unbelievable.

“And with the signings the club have made in this transfer window, it’s an ambitious club and it’s showing real intent.”

Rossiter, who is a product of the academy at Anfield, joined Rangers from Liverpool in the summer of 2016.   
 