Aston Villa End Interest In Target Due To Asking Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa have dropped their interest in Jack Butland due to their unwillingness to match the asking price set by Stoke City, according to Sky Sports News.



The newly-promoted side have been linked with wanting to strengthen their options between the sticks ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.













Aston Villa have already failed with an offer to sign Neil Etheridge from Cardiff City, while they have continued to keep an eye on Butland.



Stoke have maintained they would only cash in on Butland should they receive a commendable fee in exchange for his services.





And it is claimed Aston Villa have dropped their interest in Butland due to the £25m asking price set by Stoke during the ongoing summer transfer window.







However, Aston Villa are believed to be pursuing other targets to strengthen their options in goal for the upcoming season.



Dean Smith has also identified Kasimpasa midfielder Trezeguet, who has impressed at the Africa Cup of Nations, as another potential target this summer.





Aston Villa have already secured permanent deals for Wesley and Matt Targett from Club Brugge and Southampton, respectively.



The Midlands outfit begin their Premier League campaign away from home against Tottenham Hotspur on 10th August.

