Claim From France: William Saliba To Arsenal Essentially Done

Arsenal have all but sealed a deal for Saint-Etienne centre-back William Saliba, according to French radio station RMC.



Unai Emery's side have been locked in discussions with Saint-Etienne over signing Saliba, but there were several potential sticking points.













The French side were sticking to their €30m asking price and also demanding Saliba be sent back on loan for the forthcoming season.



And amid Arsenal not closing the deal, Wolves and Roma started to show interest in the 18-year-old defender.



It is claimed though that the deal to take Saliba to Arsenal is essentially done.







The two clubs are still holding discussions over bonuses to be built into the transfer deal, but Saliba has already agreed terms with Arsenal.



The teenager is expected to be loaned back to Saint-Etienne when the transfer is complete.





Les Verts have been clear they want Saliba back at the club next season, believing it is also in the best interests of the player that he continues his development amid familiar surroundings.

