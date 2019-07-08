Everton To Make Bid For Winger In Matter of Hours, Arsenal In Contact With Player’s Agents As Race Heats Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are set to make an offer to sign Barcelona winger Malcom, but Arsenal remain alive to events at the Camp Nou.



Malcom's future has been a source of big speculation so far this summer after a season in which he failed to make an impact at Barcelona; the Catalans hijacked Roma's swoop for him last summer.













He has been linked with a potential move away from Barcelona and now a bid is set to land on the Spanish giants' desk.



According to French radio station RMC, souces close to Everton have confirmed that an offer will be made for Malcom and could be lodged in a matter of hours.



The bid is expected to exceed €35m, but it is not clear whether Everton will offer Barcelona their money back on a player they paid €41m to sign from Bordeaux.







Toffees boss Marco Silva is claimed to have made Malcom a top transfer priority, as Everton work to get a deal over the line.



Arsenal though remain in the mix, as Barcelona eye offloading the Brazilian..





The Gunners, who have had a long standing interest in the Brazilian winger, have touched base with his entourage this summer.



Arsenal though, who are trying to balance a tight transfer budget, have not put in a bid for Malcom yet.

