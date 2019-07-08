XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/07/2019 - 10:52 BST

Further Serie A Club Linked With West Ham Star

 




Sassuolo are pushing hard to secure a deal for West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang during the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium this summer, with a move back to Italy tipped to be his next destination if he does go.  


 



Bologna have maintained an interest in him, while Fiorentina are also eyeing snapping him up to bolster their ranks ahead of the upcoming season.

However, according to Italian daily Gazzetta di Modena, the race for Obiang is severely heating up with the entry of yet another Serie A club.
 


It is claimed that Sassuolo are pushing hard to secure a deal for Obiang, who has been the subject of interest from several quarters this summer.



Despite the talk of their interest, none of the Italian clubs have yet to table a bid for Obiang.

And it remains to be seen whether West Ham are eyeing offloading him during the ongoing summer transfer window.
 


Obiang, who joined the Hammers from Sampdoria during the summer of 2015, notched up 29 appearances in all competitions last season.

He has a contract that expires in 2022.   
 