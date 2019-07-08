Gave Me Chocolate – Former Rangers Striker Hails Ex-Ger As Most Elegant He Ever Played With

Follow @insidefutbol





Marco Negri has termed former Rangers team-mate Brian Laudrup the most elegant player he ever played with in his career.



Laudrup spent four years at Ibrox, after making the switch to Rangers from Fiorentina in Italy during the summer of 1994.













During his time in Glasgow, the Dane quickly established himself as an integral member of the first team that thrived under the guidance of Walter Smith.



Despite playing just a single season with Laudrup at Rangers, Negri is fully aware of the abilities and skillset of his former team-mate.





And the Italian has termed Laudrup the most elegant player he ever played with during his lengthy playing career in Italy and abroad.







Negri admitted that Laudrup was unusually faster with the ball at his feet and praised his excellent eye for a pass as an invitation to score goals for any striker.



“Classy, pure talent, most elegant player I ever saw on the pitch [would be Laudrup]”, Negri told Rangers TV.





“Usually you are faster without the ball, but he was faster with the ball.



"And while running with the ball, it was always under control and his head was always up to see the movement of others up front.



“I scored a lot of goals, but I was lucky because playing with the likes of Brian Laudrup can give you a ‘chocolate’, which means a good pass in Italy.



“My job was just transforming the chocolate into a goal, but I was really, really lucky to play with these kind of players.”



Laudrup made over 100 appearances in the Scottish top flight for Rangers and won five trophies during his stint at Ibrox.

