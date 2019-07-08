Ipswich Set For Windfall From Tyrone Mings’ Aston Villa Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Ipswich Town are poised to bag a fee as part of the sell-on clause attached to their sale of Tyrone Mings, who is set to join Aston Villa on a permanent deal from Bournemouth, according to the Guardian.



The 26-year-old, who joined the Cherries from Ipswich in 2015, spent the second half of season on loan at Aston Villa and helped them secure promotion to the Premier League.













Aston Villa have remained keen on signing him permanently and have reached an agreement with Bournemouth amid recent negotiations.



Mings is expected to arrive at Villa Park soon and begin pre-season preparations with the club.





And in the wake of his permanent switch away from the south coast, it is claimed that Ipswich are poised to bag a fee due to their sell-on clause attached to the defender.







The League One outfit will receive around £1.8m, as part of their agreement with Bournemouth in the summer of 2015.



Aston Villa have already signed another one of their loan stars from last season in the form of Anwar El Ghazi, who has joined the club on a permanent deal from Lille this summer.





However, Dean Smith is still actively involved in the ongoing summer transfer window to sign a goalkeeper for the upcoming season.



Mings joined Bournemouth from Ipswich for £8m.

