Lazio Looking At Swoop For Crystal Palace and Everton Linked Defender Adama Soumaoro

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are eyeing launching a swoop to sign Crystal Palace and Everton target Adama Soumaoro from Lille this summer.



The 27-year-old progressed through the ranks at Lille and has become an integral member of the squad in recent years.













Soumaoro captained his team to a second-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season and went on to make 22 appearances across all competitions for Lille.



And following his impressive performances, Soumaoro has piqued the interest from several potential suitors, notably in the Premier League.





Crystal Palace have been linked with wanting to sign him, while Everton are also mooted as a destination for him this summer.







However, according to Italian outlet Lalaziosiamonoi.it, Lazio are now eyeing launching a move to sign Soumaoro from Lille during the ongoing summer transfer window.



As such, it remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace or Everton firm up their interest in Soumaoro by tabling an offer in exchange for his services.





Despite the interest from several clubs in Europe, Lille will likely only let go of the defender for the right price.



Soumaoro has a contract that expires in 2021.

