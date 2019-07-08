Leeds United Medical Talk For Target Dismissed, Player Due To Fly Out On Pre-Season Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Rotherham United defender Semi Ajayi has not undergone a medical with Leeds United and is flying out with the Millers to Germany for their pre-season trip.



There has been speculation around a possible move to Leeds for Ajayi, with the Whites in the market to strengthen their defensive options.













Leeds are set to sell centre-back Pontus Jansson to Brentford after the relationship between club and player broke down, and could look to replace the Swede.



However, no move for Ajayi to Elland Road appears close and, according to the Rotherham Advertiser, the player has not undergone a medical with Leeds.



Firmly a Rotherham player, Ajayi is to fly out with his Millers' team-mates to Germany this evening as they continue their preparations for the forthcoming campaign.







The 25-year-old joined Rotherham, initially on loan, in 2017, before then completing a permanent move to the New York Stadium.



Ajayi has been capped by Nigeria at international level, earning his first cap for the African country in 2018.





He played in all 46 games of Rotherham's doomed Championship campaign last season, scoring seven goals in the process, operating as a defensive midfielder in both meetings with Leeds.

