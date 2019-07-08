Manchester United and West Ham Linked Sebastien Haller Comments On Transfer Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United and Manchester United linked Sebastien Haller has commented on his future at Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of the upcoming season.



The 25-year-old enjoyed a prolific campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt last season, where he netted 20 goals and registered 12 assists in all competitions.













As such, Haller has been the subject of interest from several clubs, notably in the Premier League, during the ongoing summer transfer window.



West Ham have been mooted as a potential destination for him and Manchester United have also kept a close eye on his development in Germany.





And amidst interest from the Premier League, Haller has responded to the links by insisting he has yet to receive an offer this summer.







However, the Frenchman refused to commit his future to Eintracht Frankfurt and insists only the club and himself will know first about any offers coming in.



“I've heard many things about my future, but nothing new happened, I'm here and happy”, Haller was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker.





“That cannot mean anything and everything, I have said before that life is about opportunities.



“And even if there was an offer, only the club and I would know.”



Haller has two years remaining on his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt.

