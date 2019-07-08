Marco Materazzi Was So Tough – Former Rangers Star Hails Italian

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Marco Negri has hailed ex-team-mate Marco Materazzi as one of the toughest he played with in his career.



Negri joined Rangers from Perugia in 1997 and spent four years on the books in Glasgow, though he was only able to enjoy one full season of football for the Gers.













And despite playing with several tough characters throughout his career, Negri has hailed Materazzi as one of the toughest of the lot.



The Italian admitted he never wanted to play against Materazzi in training during their time together at Perugia and stressed the defender is thoroughly tough.





“Materazzi is another tough guy, believe me”, Negri told Rangers TV.







“When I was playing with him in Perugia, in training you had these small games and I was always playing with him.



“No matter the other ones, the most important thing was sharing the team with him because he was tough.”





Negri also believes that Materazzi was not technically gifted, but he always made up for that with his focus and determination to become a great player, which he did with club and country.



“He was very, very determined because I don’t think he was so talented technically, but he was so focused on the goal, on the target to be a great player”, he continued.



“He achieved everything, he won the treble with Inter, he won the World Cup with Italy, so a really tough winner and a pleasure to play with him and not against him.”



Materazzi finished his playing career with Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League, while Negri returned to Perugia for a final bow in 2004.

