Napoli Continue To Weigh Up Rivalling Arsenal For Kieran Tierney

Napoli are continuing to carefully assess a swoop for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, who is wanted by Arsenal.



Arsenal have already seen a bid for Tierney rejected, but there has continued to be an expectation in north London that a deal can be done to take the Scotland international to the Emirates Stadium.













Napoli have been linked with Tierney, but are yet to try their luck with an offer.



However, their interest is not dead and, according to Italian journalist Giovanni Scotto, they are continuing to look at whether to move for Tierney.



Napoli are aware of how much they would likely have to pay to land Tierney and are considering their position.







Celtic have signed another left-back, but the Scottish giants show no sign of softening their position on Tierney.



The defender has not pushed to quit Celtic Park and the club will only sell for a price they feel is acceptable.





While a move to Arsenal would not provide Tierney with Champions League football, a switch to Napoli would, with the club having finished second in Serie A last season, eleven points behind Juventus.

