X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/07/2019 - 23:11 BST

No Contact – Arsenal Not Rated As Likely To Sign Winger

 




Lucas Vazquez could well be on the move from Real Madrid this summer, but he will not be joining Arsenal, it has been claimed in Spain.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with wanting to snap up Vazquez, who may well head elsewhere in search of regular game time.


 



It was thought the winger was weighing up a potential move to play under countyman Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium, but it has now been claimed that is not the case.

According to Spanish radio station Onda Cero's El Transistor programme, there has been no contact between Arsenal and Real Madrid.

 


The Gunners have not made a proposal for Vazquez and though the winger could move on, it will not be to the Emirates Stadium..



Vazquez clocked a total of 47 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid over the course of last season.

The 28-year-old scored five goals and provided four assists, while he also picked up seven yellow cards and was sent off once.
 


The wide-man has another two years remaining on his current contract at the Bernabeu.
 