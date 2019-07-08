Pontus Jansson Is Top Defender – Brentford Boss Delights At Raid On Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Brentford have completed the signing of centre-back Pontus Jansson from Leeds United, with Bees boss Thomas Frank dubbing him a "top defender".



Jansson was a key man at the back for Leeds and a firm favourite with many fans, but the Whites have chosen to sell him this summer amid suggestions of a breakdown in the relationship between club and player.













He has now linked up with another Championship side in the shape of Brentford, putting pen to paper to a contract running until 2022 and with the Bees having the option to trigger an extra year on top.



Frank is delighted to have raided Leeds for one of their best performers and hailed Jansson as a top defender who is an immense professional.



The Brentford boss told his club's official site: "We are very pleased with Pontus’ arrival.







"The defence is an area that we have been looking to strengthen and we feel that Pontus will bring a lot to the group.



"Pontus will add to the quality and competition for places that we need to adapt to different situations over the course of the season", Frank continued.





"Pontus is a top defender who brings immense professionalism, a great attitude, experience, defensive robustness, leadership qualities, and threat from set pieces to our side."



Leeds secured Jansson from Italian side Torino and he clocked a total of 120 appearances in a white shirt during his time at Elland Road.



All eyes will be on who Leeds now turn to in an effort to replace Jansson in the heart of defence.

