Roma Take Soundings Over Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have taken soundings over a swoop for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko during the ongoing summer transfer window.



The Frenchman enjoyed an impressive campaign with Tottenham last season, as the north Londoners finished as runners-up in the Champions League and fourth in the league.













Sissoko was one of Mauricio Pochettino’s trusted options in midfield and went on to make 44 appearances in all competitions for Spurs last season.



And according to Italian daily Leggo, Roma have enquired about the possibility of securing a deal for him during the summer transfer window.





It is claimed the Giallorossi are keen on both Toby Alderweireld and Sissoko to bolster their options for the upcoming season under newly-appointed Paulo Fonseca.







However, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are eyeing offloading Sissoko this summer.



The 29-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal with the club.





Spurs have already strengthened their squad with the addition of Tanguy Ndombele on a club-record deal from Lyon.



They have also been linked with potential moves for Giovani Lo Celso, Dani Olmo and Dani Ceballos.

