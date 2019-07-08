XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/07/2019 - 17:17 BST

Save Your Money – Peterborough Supremo Answers Sunderland Fan On Marcus Maddison Enquiry

 




Peterborough United supremo Darragh MacAnthony has told a Sunderland fan to save their money when asked if he should buy a shirt with "Maddison" on the back.

Sunderland have been repeatedly linked with a swoop for Peterborough star Marcus Maddison, though MacAnthony has remained sceptical on the extent of the Black Cats' interest.


 



Maddison has a release clause in his contract at London Road, meaning if it was triggered then Peterborough would be powerless to prevent his departure.

MacAnthony though has told a Sunderland fan not to bother getting Maddison's name on his new Black Cats shirt.

 


To the question, he shot back on Twitter: "Save your money James."



The Posh supremo admits that Maddison might not reject Sunderland if they activate his release clause.

MacAnthony though does not see that happening.
 


"Not at all [I am not saying he would turn Sunderland down]. Just don't think you can or will do that bud", he answered.

It is unclear how much money Sunderland will spend this summer, with the Black Cats not yet having received investment and doubts over whether there will be investment from Mark Campbell's group in the current window.
 