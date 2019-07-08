Signing New Tottenham Hotspur Contract No-Brainer – Harry Winks

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has revealed that team-mate Ben Davies and himself have worked hard to earn the new contracts they have now signed with the club.



The youngster, a product of Tottenham's youth academy, has signed a contract extension with the club that runs until 2024; his previous contract was set to expire in 2023.













Winks, in an interview with his club's official website post the signing, said that it was a difficult season for him personally last term given the injury problems, but overall it was a satisfactory one as far as the achievements of the team are concerned.



And so Winks insists that signing the contract was a delightful experience for him.





"I've been at the club since I was five. So when I got the opportunity to sign a new contract it was a no-brainer", Winks told his club's official website.







"It's a contract that like Ben, I've worked hard for.



"It's been a difficult season but a great season last year especially, so to sign a new contract, I'm delighted, I'm really happy."





Winks managed a total of 41 appearances for Tottenham last season, including 26 in the league and ten in the Champions League.



His appearances were limited in March and April as he picked up a groin injury.

