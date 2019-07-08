XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/07/2019 - 23:53 BST

Signing New Tottenham Hotspur Contract No-Brainer – Harry Winks

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has revealed that team-mate Ben Davies and himself have worked hard to earn the new contracts they have now signed with the club.

The youngster, a product of Tottenham's youth academy, has signed a contract extension with the club that runs until 2024; his previous contract was set to expire in 2023. 


 



Winks, in an interview with his club's official website post the signing, said that it was a difficult season for him personally last term given the injury problems, but overall it was a satisfactory one as far as the achievements of the team are concerned.

And so Winks insists that signing the contract was a delightful experience for him.
 


"I've been at the club since I was five. So when I got the opportunity to sign a new contract it was a no-brainer", Winks told his club's official website.



"It's a contract that like Ben, I've worked hard for.

"It's been a difficult season but a great season last year especially, so to sign a new contract, I'm delighted, I'm really happy."
 


Winks managed a total of 41 appearances for Tottenham last season, including 26 in the league and ten in the Champions League.

His appearances were limited in March and April as he picked up a groin injury.   
 