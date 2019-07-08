XRegister
06 October 2018

08/07/2019 - 11:05 BST

Sunderland Need To Lower Costs Without Outside Investment

 




Sunderland need to lower costs this summer if there is no investment coming into the club, it has been claimed.

It had been expected that Mark Campbell would buy into the Stadium of Light club, but the takeover has hit choppy waters.


 



It has been claimed that even if the investment happens, it may not happen in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Amid the troubled backdrop, manager Jack Ross is trying to reshape his squad for another promotion push in League One next season.

 


Aiden McGeady has recently been linked with a move to the MLS and, according to the Sun, the focus for Sunderland if investment does not arrive will be firmly on lowering costs.



What that means for the Black Cats' reinforcement prospects throughout the summer window remains to be seen.

Sunderland were interested in signing Ross McCrorie on loan from Scottish giants Rangers.
 


However, they missed out on the highly-rated defender-cum-midfielder, who has instead completed a season-long loan switch to Sunderland's League One rivals Portsmouth.
 