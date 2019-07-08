This Is Why I Opted To Leave Leeds United – Starlet On Forest Green Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Liam Kitching has admitted he decided to join Forest Green Rovers from Leeds United as he wanted to step up and give his career a good go.



The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at Harrogate Town in the National League and enjoyed regular first team football with the club.













However, Kitching was deemed surplus to requirements this summer and has left the club by joining Forest Green Rovers in League Two.



And in the wake of his move away from Elland Road, Kitching has explained what tempted him to leave and start fresh at a new club.





The left-back admitted he decided to join Forest Green Rovers as he felt it was time to step up and give it a good go in his career.







Kitching also expressed his delight after joining the ranks at The New Lawn and revealed he was quickly sold on the idea of joining the club, after talking to the manager and visiting the ground.



“I’m delighted to be here and I didn’t have any second thoughts when I heard about the opportunity”, Kitching told the club’s official website.





“I came and met the manager and had a look around the club and it’s a really good place and they sold it to me straight away.



“I’ve been out on loan for the past two years and I think it is time for the step up now to really give it a good go.”



Kitching has penned a three-year deal with Forest Green Rovers, who have made eight signings so far in the summer transfer window.

