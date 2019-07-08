Two Clubs Express Interest In Leeds United and Middlesbrough Linked Michael Frey

Follow @insidefutbol





Caykur Rizespor and Genk are showing interest in out-of-favour Fenerbahce striker Michael Frey, who has been linked with Leeds United and Middlesbrough this summer.



Fenerbahce only signed Frey last summer from Swiss side FC Zurich, but are now willing to let him go and the chase for his services appears to be gathering pace.













Leeds have been mooted as a potential destination for the Swiss hitman, while Middlesbrough have been linked with preparing a bid.



Frey now has further possible sides to join as, according to Turkish outlet Futbol Arena, Caykur Rizespor and Genk are now showing interest in snapping him up.



Genk won the Belgian league title last season and a move to the club would mean Champions League football for Frey.







The striker could also have an option to remain in Turkish football however with Caykur Rizespor, who finished eleventh in the Turkish Super Lig last term.



Fenerbahce shelled out €2.6m to sign Frey from FC Zurich.





The club are keen to offload him and it has been claimed are happy with interest from Caykur Rizespor and Genk.



It remains to be seen if Leeds or Middlesbrough will firm up their interest in Frey in the coming weeks, as Fenerbahce look to shift him off the books and interest in securing his services heats up.

