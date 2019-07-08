XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/07/2019 - 18:21 BST

Unbelievable Experience – Rangers Star Reflects On Liverpool Debut

 




Rangers star Jordan Rossiter has reflected on his senior debut at Liverpool by insisting it was an unbelievable experience for a local boy like him.

The Englishman joined Liverpool at the age of six and made his senior debut for the club during a cup game against Middlesbrough in 2014.  


 



Despite being only 17 at the time, Rossiter managed to score on his debut and helped Liverpool register a comfortable win on the night.

And Rossiter has reflected on his first ever competitive appearance for Liverpool by insisting it was a truly unbelievable experience for him.
 


The 23-year-old admitted he was lucky enough to represent his boyhood club at the highest level and stressed it could not have gone better for him, especially considering he is a local boy.



“Yes, it was an unbelievable experience [for me to come up through the academy at Liverpool and score on my senior debut against Middlesbrough]”, Rossiter told Fleetwood's official website.

“I was lucky to get my chance and that was a great day for me and my family, obviously being a local lad from Liverpool and making my debut, it couldn’t have gone better to be honest with you.”
 


Rossiter has joined Fleetwood Town in League One on a season-long deal ahead of the upcoming season.

He has entered the final year of his contract with Rangers.   
 