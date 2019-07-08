XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/07/2019 - 11:42 BST

Unhappy Celta Vigo Won’t Give West Ham Good Conditions On Maxi Gomez Clause Payment

 




Celta Vigo are in no mood to be generous with West Ham United over the departure of Maxi Gomez.

The Spanish side had agreed to let Gomez go to Valencia in exchange for a deal which would have seen Santi Mina make the move the other way.


 



Gomez had his heart set on Valencia, but he is now set to move to West Ham, with his agents having played a key role; West Ham are now discussing how to pay the €50m release clause in Gomez's contract.

Celta Vigo are not happy with the turn of events and, according to Spanish daily Faro de Vigo, are in no mood to be generous with West Ham and want the €50m clause depositing in full at La Liga headquarters.

 


West Ham have been looking to pay in instalments, but Celta Vigo are adopting a hardline approach as they try to save the Mina bit of the deal with Valencia.



Celta Vigo are aware that Mina will be more expensive than he would have been had he formed part of the Gomez deal.

West Ham have sold Marko Arnautovic to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG, banking a fee of €25m for the wantaway Austrian.
 


Gomez has been identified by the Hammers as Arnautovic's replacement and they are edging towards snapping up the Uruguay international.
 