XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/07/2019 - 16:02 BST

Watford Leading Chase For Crystal Palace and Newcastle Linked Winger, Contact With Agents Established

 




Watford are leading the chase to sign Crystal Palace and Newcastle United linked Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice and have made contact with his entourage, it has been claimed in France.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from the sun-baked French south coast during the ongoing summer transfer window, owing to his impressive performances for Nice.  


 



Saint-Maximin netted six goals and registered five assists for his team-mates in Ligue 1 last season and has subsequently attracted interest from the Premier League.

Newcastle United have been linked with closing in on an agreement to sign him, while Crystal Palace and Everton are suitors, according to French daily the Nice-Matin; Everton though are preparing a bid for another winger in the shape of Barcelona's Malcom.
 


However, according to French magazine France Football, Watford are now leading the chase to snare Saint-Maximin away from Nice this summer.



It is claimed the Hornets have initiated contact with the player’s entourage in an attempt to secure a deal for him ahead of the upcoming season.

Watford are believed to have placed Saint-Maximin ahead of the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Egyptian attacker Trezeguet on their summer transfer wishlist.
 


As such, Nice could receive a concrete offer for Saint-Maximin in the coming weeks.

The Frenchman has a contract with Nice that runs until 2022 and has been open to a move away from the club this summer. 
 