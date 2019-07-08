Watford Leading Chase For Crystal Palace and Newcastle Linked Winger, Contact With Agents Established

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford are leading the chase to sign Crystal Palace and Newcastle United linked Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice and have made contact with his entourage, it has been claimed in France.



The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from the sun-baked French south coast during the ongoing summer transfer window, owing to his impressive performances for Nice.













Saint-Maximin netted six goals and registered five assists for his team-mates in Ligue 1 last season and has subsequently attracted interest from the Premier League.



Newcastle United have been linked with closing in on an agreement to sign him, while Crystal Palace and Everton are suitors, according to French daily the Nice-Matin; Everton though are preparing a bid for another winger in the shape of Barcelona's Malcom.





However, according to French magazine France Football, Watford are now leading the chase to snare Saint-Maximin away from Nice this summer.







It is claimed the Hornets have initiated contact with the player’s entourage in an attempt to secure a deal for him ahead of the upcoming season.



Watford are believed to have placed Saint-Maximin ahead of the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Egyptian attacker Trezeguet on their summer transfer wishlist.





As such, Nice could receive a concrete offer for Saint-Maximin in the coming weeks.



The Frenchman has a contract with Nice that runs until 2022 and has been open to a move away from the club this summer.

