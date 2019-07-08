We Beat Off Competition – Fleetwood Town Delight At Landing Rangers Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has completed a loan switch to English League One club Fleetwood Town.



Rossiter, whose Rangers career has been dogged by injury issues, spent the second half of last term on loan in England's League Two at Bury.













He has now made the move to Fleetwood, where he will spend the 2019/20 season playing under former Rangers midfielder Joey Barton.



Fleetwood insist they have beaten off significant competition to land the 23-year-old midfielder, who will travel to Portugal with his new team-mates for their pre-season camp.



The Cod Army said: "Fleetwood Town are delighted to confirm the signing of Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter.







"The Cod Army beat a host of clubs to the signature of the 23-year-old, with the former Liverpool man joining on a season-long loan deal from the Scottish Premiership side."



Rossiter becomes Fleetwood's fifth signing of the summer as Barton aims to strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign in League One.





The Rangers midfielder, who has been handed the number 16 shirt by the Cod Army, will be looking to clock up regular game time and steer clear of injuries during his spell at Fleetwood.

