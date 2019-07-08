XRegister
08/07/2019 - 22:57 BST

West Ham Hitman Javier Hernandez Offered To Serie A Club

 




West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez has been offered to Italian Serie A side Fiorentina.

Hernandez could find the exit door at the London Stadium this summer, with Serie A a destination which appeals to the Mexican.


 



Fiorentina, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, have been offered Hernandez, with the striker keen to embark upon a new adventure.

It is claimed that Hernandez is keen to ply his trade in Serie A.

 


Whether Fiorentina will make a move to sign Hernandez from the Hammers remains to be seen.



However, he has entered the final year of his contract at West Ham, something which could indicate an affordable fee.

Hernandez recently ruled out a return to Mexican football this summer and it appears he is eyeing extending his stay in Europe.
 


The 31-year-old former Manchester United star scored seven goals in the Premier League for West Ham last season as he made 25 appearances under Manuel Pellegrini.

Hernandez has played in the Premier League, La Liga and the Bundesliga, meaning Serie A would complete the set of Europe's top four leagues.
 