150 Have Been Linked – Steve Bruce Not Listening To Newcastle United Talk

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce says he is paying no attention to speculation he is on Newcastle United's managerial shortlist.



Newcastle are hunting a new manager following the departure of Rafael Benitez and with the clock ticking down on the new season, are keen to make an appointment.













Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, Nice coach Patrick Vieira and Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta are amongst those linked with the post at St James' Park, as progress towards an appointment appears to be slow.



Sheffield Wednesday boss Bruce, a former Sunderland manager, has now also been linked with the job.





Despite the links with the Premier League side, Bruce revealed that he has not been paying attention to the speculation, especially as he thinks 150 managers have been linked.







“Maybe because I’m from Newcastle [is the reason I’ve been linked]", Bruce told BBC Radio Sheffield.



“But no, I’ve been on holiday.





"I never take any notice of all that sort of speculation or tittle-tattle because the way the newspapers are today, no disrespect.



"I think there have been 150 managers associated with Newcastle.



"I would suppose I’m going to be one of them.”



Bruce is currently preparing for another season in the Championship, at Sheffield Wednesday, as he looks to put together a promotion bid at Hillsborough.

