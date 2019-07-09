All The Best – Leeds United Star Wishes Pontus Jansson Luck

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has wished former team-mate Pontus Jansson luck, after his permanent switch to Brentford.



Jansson has joined the Bees on a three-year deal, after the Whites opted to cash in on him, reportedly due to his attitude issues at Elland Road; the defender has claimed however that financial fair play concerns were behind his departure.













Despite being an integral member of the first team squad last season, Marcelo Bielsa was on board with the decision made by the Leeds hierarchy to offload Jansson.



However, Roofe is keen to wish Jansson well at Brentford, something which does not suggest he had a bad relationship with the defender.





Roofe, who could come up against Jansson next season, is keen to see the defender do well in London.







“All the best big man!”, Roofe wrote on Twitter.



Leeds will receive £4m up front for Jansson, with the fee rising to £5.5m based on a certain number of appearances and if Brentford clinch promotion to the Premier League.





The 28-year-old made 117 appearances for Leeds over the course of three seasons at Elland Road, having initially joined on loan from Torino in 2016.



Roofe has also been linked with a move away from Elland Road, owing to interest from Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

