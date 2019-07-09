XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/07/2019 - 10:37 BST

All The Best – Leeds United Star Wishes Pontus Jansson Luck

 




Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has wished former team-mate Pontus Jansson luck, after his permanent switch to Brentford.

Jansson has joined the Bees on a three-year deal, after the Whites opted to cash in on him, reportedly due to his attitude issues at Elland Road; the defender has claimed however that financial fair play concerns were behind his departure.  


 



Despite being an integral member of the first team squad last season, Marcelo Bielsa was on board with the decision made by the Leeds hierarchy to offload Jansson.

However, Roofe is keen to wish Jansson well at Brentford, something which does not suggest he had a bad relationship with the defender.
 


Roofe, who could come up against Jansson next season, is keen to see the defender do well in London.



“All the best big man!”, Roofe wrote on Twitter.

Leeds will receive £4m up front for Jansson, with the fee rising to £5.5m based on a certain number of appearances and if Brentford clinch promotion to the Premier League.
 


The 28-year-old made 117 appearances for Leeds over the course of three seasons at Elland Road, having initially joined on loan from Torino in 2016.

Roofe has also been linked with a move away from Elland Road, owing to interest from Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.   
 