Arsenal Defender On AC Milan’s Radar

AC Milan are interested in signing Arsenal centre-back Krystian Bielik, who could move on from the Emirates Stadium this summer.



Arsenal signed the young defender from Legia Warsaw in 2015 and he has had loan spells at Birmingham City, Walsall and last season at Charlton Athletic.













The 21-year-old still has a contract until 2021, but it has been suggested that Unai Emery will let him move on.



The Spaniard is not keen to include the Pole in his first-team squad next season and he is available to leave the Gunners this summer.





And according to Polish daily Prezeglad Sportowy, the defender has attracted the interest of Serie A giants AC Milan during the ongoing transfer window, with talks having been taking place.







With the defender available, AC Milan are considering taking him to the San Siro as part of their plans to revamp their squad for next season.



It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are only considering loaning out the talented centre-back or prefer to reach a more permanent solution.





Bielik is calm about the situation and is aware of the interest in him from the Rossoneri this summer.

